The 25-year-old singer, who has recently returned to the spotlight after a year-long hiatus with new songs Shape of You and Castle on the Hill from his upcoming record ÷ (divide), was forced to overhaul his lifestyle after gaining weight following his x Tour.

The singer piled on the pounds after continuing his beer and pizza tour diet even when he was no longer on the road.

In an interview with Total Access on Signal 1 radio, he said: “I didn't realise how active I was on tour. My diet was pizza and beer, but because I was doing two hours a night I was really in shape. I stopped touring and carried on my diet of pizza and beer. Suddenly I didn’t fit in anything. I was like, ‘All my clothes have shrunk’.”

But after sticking religiously to a ten minute high-intensity regime he was given by his 24-year-old athlete girlfriend, hockey player Cherry Seaborn, the singer has reportedly shed three stone, and returned to a trim 11.5 stone. But the secret to his success, Ed explained, is to be absolutely consistent.

“I did ten minutes a day without fail - intervals of 30 seconds sprinting and 30 jogging. The key is to not miss a day, so you don’t have to do an hour," he revealed.

Ed certainly looked in shape during recent appearances at the BBC to promote his new tracks which are set to bring him even more acclaim.

His new singles Shape Of You and Castle on the Hill both smashed the record for one-day streams on Spotify upon their release, with his fans delighted by the new material.

And while there has been some criticism of the change in sound, the Photograph singer is unconcerned.

"I see a lot of people taking pops at me… they’ll have a pop as if I’m meant to care. And I don’t at all," he said.