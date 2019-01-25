Ed Sheeran has launched a new range of acoustic guitars.

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter confirmed his collaboration with Lowden Guitars in Downpatrick at the National Association of Music Merchants 2019 show in California on Thursday (24.01.19) and the 'Perfect' hitmaker is aiming to create affordable quality guitars in the hope of inspiring more young people to learn how to play.

In a statement, Ed said: ''There are fewer guitar bands and fewer artists using guitars now, and not as many kids picking up guitars.

''That is something I would like to change by getting these great quality guitars, made in Ireland, into kids' hands and encouraging them to learn and progress.

''To be able to work in tandem with a guitar company like Lowden to create a whole different concept has been a really cool experience.''

One of Lowden's most popular guitars, the Wee Lowden, was designed as a present for Ed in 2013 by the firm's founder George Lowden with the instrument being commissioned to made as a gift by Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody, and that was the start of a long-standing friendship between Lowden and the 'Shape Of You' singer.

George added: ''We have been honoured over the past years that Ed has chosen to play Lowden guitars both on-stage and in the studio.

''We are delighted to have established a close ongoing relationship which has borne fruit recently through the birth of Sheeran by Lowden.''

Ed thrilled fans at the event with a surprise performance at the event.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' singer has been a fan of the handmade Lowden guitars since he saw his idol Damien Rice use them in his sets.