Ed Sheeran has launched his own brand of Heinz tomato ketchup.

The 28-year-old singer is such a big fan of the classic condiment that he has a tattoo of the food company's logo on his arm and to celebrate the brand's 150th birthday, the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker has created his very own version of the sauce, which has been rebranded as Edchup and features a special Ed-inspired tomato icon on every bottle.

The special-edition bottles will officially launch across major retailers nationwide from mid-June and although Edchups will soon be available in supermarkets, fans can get their hands on the first 150 bottles by visiting his favourite takeaways, Rumbles Fish Bar, Zorbas, and Pizza and Grill, all in his home town of Framlingham, in Suffolk, England.

The 'A Team' singer teased the collaboration on his Instagram account on Wednesday (05.06.19).

He shared a photo of himself kissing the bottle of Edchup and wrote: ''It's actually real and you'll be able to get your hands on one very soon.''

Last month, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who previously asked the brand over Instagram if they could do an advert together - made their partnership official by posting a picture of his laptop with both their logos on the screen.

Taking to Instagram last month, he captioned it: ''It's happening... #advert #dreamscometrue #believe #achieve (sic)''

It was previously revealed that Ed has such an appetite for the condiment that he has made sure one of his crew has a bottle of Heinz Ketchup on their person at all times.

Ed has even said that if he was the UK Prime Minister he would make ketchup compulsory ''in all places with chips''. He has also admitted it is the one product he would use his celebrity status to endorse.

Previously speaking about his desire to work with Heinz, he said: ''I think everyone knows how much I love ketchup. I would endorse my own ketchup. That is the one thing I would endorse. If anyone from Heinz is around that would be great. And I would love to go swimming in a big bowl of ketchup too at their factory.''