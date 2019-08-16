A limited-edition bottle from Ed Sheeran's Heinz Tomato Ketchup collaboration has sold at auction for a staggering £1,500.

The 28-year-old singer recently worked with the company on an advert and his own Edchup edition of the popular condiment and on Thursday (15.08.19) three special bottles - inspired by the 'Shape of You' singer's own ketchup tattoo - went under the hammer at London auction house Christie's.

Following a bidding war, it's revealed that a world record was set when one of the bottles - which was hand signed by Ed and packaged in a Collector's Edition speaker box - sold for £1,500.

The profits raised money for the 'Sing' hitmaker's chosen charity, East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) and Heinz's nominated charity; Rise Against Hunger, and in total the sale of the three bottles generated £3,650.

In total, 150 of the collector bottles are available, with those now left set to be gifted to museums and Ed superfans around the world, as well as a global prize draw competition.

Ed previously revealed his Heinz Tomato Ketchup advert was inspired by an actual meal he had at a ''super posh restaurant''.

The singer wrote, directed, starred in and narrated a Heinz TV advert, which sees the 'Perfect' hitmaker recreate a real-life experience in which he pulls out a bottle of ketchup while at a fancy eatery, much to the dismay of the waiter, chef and his fellow diners.

Ed explained: ''I've got an idea for a Heinz ketchup commercial. I was at this super posh restaurant, super posh the type of place that has chandeliers and paintings on the wall and way too many forks. Fast forward and the food comes, the waiter tells me 'We are proud to present this farm to table, blah blah blah, posh and fancy blah blah blah, with a side of blah blah blah.

''You know the food looked good, I just thought there was something missing, so I reach into my bag and take out the only thing that can complete me. And at that point, the whole world came to a stop. And the waiter was screaming through his eyes.''

The global charity prize draw can be entered via paddle8.com/EdSheeranHeinz.