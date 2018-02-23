Ed Sheeran has joked about having his stag do at a Wetherspoons Hotel.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter - who is engaged to his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn - has revealed he will have a number of different bachelor parties before he ties the knot, and he's quipped that one of the bashes could be staged at one of the inexpensive hotel and pub chain's venues.

He shared: ''There will be a few [stag dos] I think. I think there's going to have to be a few ... I'll do a nice one with my dad and her dad.''

Ed is one of the world's best-selling musicians - but he claimed that he was determined to keep a lid on the costs.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker said that rather than going on an expensive overseas trip, he'd rather remain in England and make the most of one of Wetherspoons's drink offers.

Speaking to KISS FM, he explained: ''No Vegas! I kind of just want to go up north.

''Rent one of those Wetherspoons hotels or something and just have it, all you can drink! You know they do them now as package holidays. Like, I haven't been sponsored by Wetherspoons but I read it.''

Ed suggested he was attracted by the chain's enticing offers, saying that one of the deals would allow him and his pals to drink as much as they like for around £30.

He said: ''Instead of flying to Spain or whatever, you can pay, I think it's like thirty quid, all you can drink for two days and you just stay in this hotel and just have it.''

But Ed subsequently admitted that he wasn't being sincere and that a Wetherspoons wasn't going to the venue for his stag.

He admitted: ''Imagine? I'm not going to go to a Wetherspoons Hotel. Sorry.''