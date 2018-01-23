Ed Sheeran has been added to the War Child BRITs Week Together with O2 concert series.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter will perform an intimate gig at Indigo at London's The O2 arena on February 19 ahead of the BRITs ceremony on February 21.

Liana Mellotte, Head of Music, Entertainment and Development at War Child said: ''Every year at War Child, we dream about curating the perfect Brits Week line up so all our donors, fans and partners have an amazing experience.

''The day that Ed Sheeran agreed to play this show our dreams came true. Ed's performance completes an unbelievable 2018 line up, and it is set to be a highlight of BRITs Week 2018. It's fantastic to be marking our 25th year by working with acts of this calibre.

''We want to say a huge thank you to Ed, and to all the artists dedicating their time and talent to help children whose lives have been torn apart by conflict. It means the world to us.''

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker joins previously confirmed acts Jessie Ware, Wolf Alice, Rag'n'Bone Man and more who are set to perform charity gigs to help raise funds for children living in war-torn countries.

Each year music's biggest stars perform in the run up to annual awards bash, and 2018 sees the most diverse line-up to date, with alternative group Deaf Havana, The Vamps, Kygo, Laura Marling, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Alt-J also set to play at various venues in the British capital.

In 2017, War Child raised a phenomenal £567,000 by staging spectacular shows together with O2 as part of BRITs Week. Thousands of people applied for tickets to see artists including Craig David, Tinie Tempah, Richard Hawley and Paul Weller.

The money helps fund War Child's vital work delivering solutions protecting and educating children in some of the world's worst conflict areas, such as Afghanistan, Jordan, Iraq, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen.

To enter the draw to win tickets to see the artist of their choice music fans can make a £5 donation at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.

The full line-up is as follows:

February 12 Jessie Ware Bush Hall

February 13 Rag 'n' Bone Man + Samm Henshaw Islington Assembly Hall

February 15 Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Omeara

February 17 Laura Marling St Giles in The Field

February 19 Ed Sheeran Indigo at The O2

February 20 Alt-J The Garage

February 20 Wolf Alice Gorilla (Manchester)

February 22 Amazons Omeara

February 22 The Vamps Dingwalls

February 23 Deaf Havana Union Chapel

February 24 Kygo Omeara