Ed Sheeran surprised fans by joining Stormzy on stage at his gig at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Thursday night (04.05.17) for a rendition of 'Shape of You'.

The two artists recreated their BRIT Awards performance of the smash hit single, which features grime star Stormzy rapping with Ed, for the capacity crowd to huge cheers.

Stormzy was performing his third sold out night at the venue performing tracks from his acclaimed debut album 'Gang Signs & Prayer'.

And fans were not only treated to a surprise appearance from Ed, 26, as English rapper Ghetts - who recorded 'Bad Boys' with Stormzy and J Hus - also came on stage.

The Brixton gigs have been a star-studded affair as Adele - who gets a shout-out in the lyrics for Stormy's single 'Big for Your Boots' - was seen rapping along at his show on Tuesday evening (02.05.17) and even dancing with his mum.

Stormzy and Adele's lovefest has been an ongoing thing, following the release 'Gang Signs & Prayers' the 'Rolling In The Deep' singer wished the grime artist good look with the LP on social media.

Stormzy replied: ''There aren't enough characters in a tweet for me to say what I wanna say #ArtistGoals (sic)''

When Stormzy, 23, went to watch Adele, 28, perform at The O2 she dedicated 'Make You Feel My Love' to him saying on stage: ''I want to dedicate this song to a guy from South London aka Stormzy. I hope you have a great time.''