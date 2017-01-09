The Thinking Out Loud singer has admitted he was issued a ticket because he was doing 70 miles per hour on a local road that had recently been changed from 70 to 60 miles per hour, and he didn't know so was caught out.

His father found out about the speeding ticket before he did and Ed confessed he was bracing himself for a scolding.

“My dad was the one that found out about it and I thought he’d go mental, but he was super chill," he said, according to The Sun newspaper. “He knows the road and he knows that it gets a lot of people making the same mistake... It was a local road and they changed it from 70 to 60 the week before and I didn’t know.”

He was fined for the mistake and given penalty points on his driving licence.

The 25-year-old recently made reference to driving recklessly in one of his new singles, Castle on the Hill, in which he sings about “driving at 90 down those country lanes".

The lyric prompted Sgt. Chris Harris, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing, to issue a warning on Twitter.

"#DriveToArrive @edsheeran... Know you want to get home but please down on #SuffolkRoads #WelcomeBackEd #DrivingAt90 #CastleOnTheHill," he tweeted.

The British singer made his musical comeback on Friday (06Jan17) with the release of two singles, including Shape Of You, both of which are predicted to reach the top spots of the U.K. singles chart. He will break a chart record on Friday (13Jan17) if he manages to take the number one and two positions by becoming the first artist to do so with two new tracks.