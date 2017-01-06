Ed Sheeran is ''very confident'' about his third studio album and doesn't see his close pal Taylor Swift as direct competition.
Ed Sheeran isn't worried if Taylor Swift releases her album at the same time as him as he is ''confident'' with his work.
The 25-year-old singer made his musical comeback on Friday (06.01.17) unveiling two new tracks from his forthcoming third studio LP '÷' - 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill' - and when asked if the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker would be competition, he said he doesn't see her as a threat to his chart success because of the quality of the music he's made.
Ed recently chatted with the 27-year-old pop beauty - who he supported on her 2013 'Red Tour' - and she told him she was eagerly-anticipating his return.
Speaking on 'The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills', he said: ''I'm very confident in my stuff. It's a different lane that I'm going in at the moment.
''I spoke to Taylor yesterday (05.01.17) ... I just got capital letters on an email saying, 'OMG so excited for what you've got tomorrow.'''
And quizzed on whether Taylor is working on her next album, he added: ''I imagine so, yeah.''
However, when pressed for a release date for his album - his first since 2014's 'X' - Ed kept tight-lipped, but said he will be touring this year.
He said: I'm not going to tell you! You can ask whatever you want, but I'm just not going to answer it.''
And on when he will hit the road, he spilled: ''Soon, eventually. it will be this year. I've rehearsed it.''
Taylor previously gushed about Ed for inspiring her with his ''drive and passion''.
She shared: ''Ed and I had been on tour together all year on the 'Red Tour' and we saw each other almost every day. I lived for the moments he would burst into my dressing room with a new song to play me. It happened so often that it became normal, and I don't think he ever knew how much it meant to me that he wanted me to hear his songs first.
''I don't think he ever knew how inspired I was by his drive and passion to constantly create new art ... You deserve everything you have, and everything you will continue to achieve, Ed.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...