Ed Sheeran isn't worried if Taylor Swift releases her album at the same time as him as he is ''confident'' with his work.

The 25-year-old singer made his musical comeback on Friday (06.01.17) unveiling two new tracks from his forthcoming third studio LP '÷' - 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill' - and when asked if the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker would be competition, he said he doesn't see her as a threat to his chart success because of the quality of the music he's made.

Ed recently chatted with the 27-year-old pop beauty - who he supported on her 2013 'Red Tour' - and she told him she was eagerly-anticipating his return.

Speaking on 'The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills', he said: ''I'm very confident in my stuff. It's a different lane that I'm going in at the moment.

''I spoke to Taylor yesterday (05.01.17) ... I just got capital letters on an email saying, 'OMG so excited for what you've got tomorrow.'''

And quizzed on whether Taylor is working on her next album, he added: ''I imagine so, yeah.''

However, when pressed for a release date for his album - his first since 2014's 'X' - Ed kept tight-lipped, but said he will be touring this year.

He said: I'm not going to tell you! You can ask whatever you want, but I'm just not going to answer it.''

And on when he will hit the road, he spilled: ''Soon, eventually. it will be this year. I've rehearsed it.''

Taylor previously gushed about Ed for inspiring her with his ''drive and passion''.

She shared: ''Ed and I had been on tour together all year on the 'Red Tour' and we saw each other almost every day. I lived for the moments he would burst into my dressing room with a new song to play me. It happened so often that it became normal, and I don't think he ever knew how much it meant to me that he wanted me to hear his songs first.

''I don't think he ever knew how inspired I was by his drive and passion to constantly create new art ... You deserve everything you have, and everything you will continue to achieve, Ed.''