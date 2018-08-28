Ed Sheeran is a very competitive songwriter but insists that isn't down to wanting to be at the top but instead is about always bettering himself.
The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker always wants to be the best - but insists that isn't down to wanting to be at the top but instead is about bettering himself.
He told People magazine: ''A lot of people call out the competitive side of me, but if you're a basketball player, you should [aim to] be better than LeBron James. You can't just be like, 'Oh, I'm happy in my lane.' You have to aim for the top. I don't think any artist will do what Adele's done. I don't think I could do what Adele's done, but if you don't aim there then you won't get there ... I make music for me, but when it comes to a career, what is the fun of not [being competitive]? People get very confused with me as competitive because they think I'm making the music for that and to get bigger, but it's just work ethic.''
Meanwhile, the flame-haired singer previously confessed he doesn't use streaming service himself and instead prefers to go on recommendations from his pals or dig out earworms played on the wireless.
He said: ''I go on what people give me, like CDs, or if they recommend something on iTunes. Or I listen to the radio. It usually takes three people to get me to listen to something ... I remember someone told me to listen to Mumford & Sons, and I didn't. Then another person did, and I didn't, and then the third person I was like, 'I should.'''
