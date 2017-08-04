Ed Sheeran is the next Keith Richards, according to Jamie Lawson.

The 'Wasn't Expecting That' singer - who was the first act signed to Ed's Gingerbread Man Records in 2015 - says the 26-year-old flame-haired star can hold his drink just like the Rolling Stones legend, 73, who was notorious for necking back large quantities of alcohol and turning up drunk on stage.

The pair recently got the chance to catch up when Ed performed at London's Royal Albert for Teenage Cancer Trust earlier this year, and no doubt knocked back a few alcoholic beverages as they toasted in the 'Shape of You' hitmaker's success.

Jamie said: ''We have been out a few times and he is able to put them back, it's actually quite incredible, he does like a beer.

''We went out after he played the Royal Albert Hall, that was a good night out and it's great just to catch up and say well done for everything he's achieved.

''I don't have the same drinking skills, but I'm a bit older so maybe that's why.''

Jamie has also been trying to keep his pal grounded by taking him to cafes and he was surprised that no one recognised him.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I took him to this cafe in Bermondsey, which was really weird, I don't think he's been to a cafe like that in a while, but he loved it.

''It was strange as I don't think anybody even recognised him!''

Ed previously revealed that he predicted Jamie's single 'Wasn't Expecting That' would be a number one hit while they were touring Australia and made a bet that they would end up drunk dancing on tables if it topped the charts, which it did.

He said: ''The first tour I took Jamie on was Australia and I said if we get your song to No1 by the end of the tour I have to get you smashed and you have to dance on the table and everyone was like: 'That's never going to happen'. By the end of the tour it did, he was on a table...''

Ed has co-wrote Jamie's new song 'Can't See Straight' with regular collaborator Show Patrol's Johnny McDaid from his forthcoming fifth studio album 'Happy Accidents', which is due for release in September.