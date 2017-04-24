Ed Sheeran is rumoured to quit the music industry to pursue a ''more normal life''.

The 26-year-old vocalist made his comeback earlier this year when he released two new singles 'Shape of You' and 'Castle On The Hill' from his 'Divide' album after taking a one-year hiatus, but it has been reported the flame-haired musician is contemplating taking a more permanent break because he has ''achieved everything there is to achieve''.

Speaking about the award-winning artist - who picked up the gong for Song of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards of 'Thinking Out Loud' - a source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music.

''He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.''

And it has been reported the 'A Team' hitmaker, who is currently dating Cherry Seaborn, would gladly put his career on hold for his partner if their relationship was to progress on to the next step and he was to marry and start a family.

The insider continued: ''When or if he gets married he wants to put his wife and kids first and not his career. If that means going AWOL for years then so be it.''

Ed is set to headline Glastonbury festival this year, and he is also travelling around the UK as part of his latest tour, but it is rumoured his busy work schedule will be a ''big test'' for him and his girlfriend because ''every day'' for the next 12 months he is believed to be ''practically full''.

The source said: ''The big test is if the relationship survives this album and the tour,

''When they got together Ed was on his year off but every day in his schedule for the next year is practically full.''