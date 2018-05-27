Ed Sheeran is incredibly ''competitive'' with himself and always ''strives to adapt himself''.
The 'Shape Of You' hitmaker is very driven, according to fellow singer George Ezra, and always ''strives to adapt himself''.
George, who has interviewed Ed for his podcast, told NME: ''Ed has driven me in a different way. I'm sure he won't mind me saying this, but he's quite competitive and mostly with himself. He also strives to adapt himself, and I'm still a little kid about it! When U2 release an album, you know about it with all the press they're doing. But for me, that lesson for me comes from Ed, you're never too big to get out there and promote what you're doing - so why wouldn't you?''
Meanwhile, Ed previously admitted he is likely to step away from the music scene when he settles down to have a family.
He said: ''My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids. I am going to be like 'I do not care anymore as I have another life to take care of.' It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like 'I want to be a good father.'
''To be honest my ambition is dwindling a little bit because I have achieved far more than I thought I ever would. I do not know what to do next. I feel like when you play a stadium you cannot play any bigger than that because what do you do? Sell 15 million albums? What do you do on your next album? My ambition now is a silly small ambition to write a country music song that goes to number one on country radio in America. I know that's not like playing Wembley Stadium, but for me that is the next thing.''
