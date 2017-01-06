Ed Sheeran is the godfather to rapper Big Narstie's child.

The 25-year-old singer has known the producer - who features on Craig David's 2016 hit 'When the Bassline Drops' - for many years and they are so close that Big Narstie asked him to play a prominent role in his kid's like as a spiritual guardian.

Ed doesn't have any kids to ask Big Narstie to return the favour but he did get him to work on his new album '÷'.

Speaking about the 31-year-old musician's unnamed offspring on 'The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills' on Friday (06.01.17), Ed said: ''Big Narstie came down. I've known Big Narstie for years, I am godfather to his kid.''

Meanwhile, the 'Sing' hitmaker - who has just unveiled two new singles, 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill' - has revealed that cast members of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' were some of the first people to hear his new tracks on his third studio LP ' ÷' after he invited them back to his six-bedroom mansion in Suffolk in East Anglia, England.

He said: ''I ended up going to a party where a lot of the 'Game Of Thrones' lot were at. They all ended up back at my house. I'd never met some of them before and said 'do you want to hear some of my songs?' ''