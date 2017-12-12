Ed Sheeran is Amazon Music's most-streamed artist of 2017, with two songs from 'Divide' in the top five songs.

Following on from the news that the flame-haired star topped Apple and Spotify's streaming services as the most-played act, he's now beat the likes of The Beatles, the late King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis Presley, Fleetwood Mac and Queen to the title.

Ed's 'Shape of You' and 'Galway Girl' follow behind number one song, 'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, with The Chainsmokers' 'Something Just Like This' and Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie's 'Rockabye' making it into the top five.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter previously thanked his fans on Instagram for his most-streamed title from Apple Music and iTunes, saying he is grateful for those who have supported him.

He said: ''Really happy everyone has enjoyed the album this year, thanks to all who streamed and downloaded. Lots of Love, Ed.''

Meanwhile, Marvin Humes has tipped Ed and Beyonce's 'Perfect' to be crowned 2017's UK Christmas number one.

The Capital FM DJ and presenter says the 26-year-old singer/songwriter was ''smart'' getting the global superstar - who thanks to Ed has received her first number one single in nine years - to feature on another version of the song, as he thinks it's going to nab the top spot this year.

However, he also thinks 'X Factor' favourites Rak-Su have a chance with their single 'Dimelo'.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz recently, Marvin said: ''For me there are two contenders for Christmas number one.

''For me, it's going to be either Rak-Su with 'Dimelo', obviously 'X Factor' winners and they are super hot right now.

''Then obviously Ed Sheeran and Beyonce's 'Perfect'.

''I think the song is doing well anyway, but Ed, the smart guy that he is put Beyonce on it, and the streaming numbers have just gone through the rough.

''If I had to put money on it, I'd say Ed and Beyonce. It's the cliché, perfect song for this time of year. It's going to be played at a lot of Christmas parties for sure.''