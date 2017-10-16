Ed Sheeran has been involved in a cycling accident.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker was reportedly rushed to hospital after the incident, and he's now admitted his upcoming tour dates may be in jeopardy because of the crash.

Sharing a picture of himself with one arm in a cast and the other in a sling, he wrote on Instagram: ''I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x (sic)''

It is believed the accident happened in London on Monday (16.10.17) morning, and though it was originally reported he'd been hit by a car, it now seems that isn't the case.

Australian radio DJ Smallzy, tweeted: ''Sources in LDN @edsheeran telling me he's been hit by a car while riding a bike. Sending healing vibes.(sic)''

Ed's manager, Stuart Camp, replied: ''No. he hasnt. please check your facts before running stories like that (sic)''

He then added: ''Calm down dears..just a bike fall. more news as we can share it.''

The 26-year-old singer is scheduled to play a series of shows in Asia from October 22, before wrapping up his world tour in Mumbai, India, on November 19 and Dubai on November 23.

The 'Castle on the Hill' singer has been riding high on the success of his album 'Divide', which has been breaking records left right and centre, including becoming the first artist to ever hold all top five positions in the Official UK chart, with all 16 of the tracks from record making it into the top 20.

Ed's next studio venture has been heavily tipped to be titled 'Subtract' - following the pattern of his three previous records, 'Divide', 'Multiply', and 'Plus'.

The titles of his future albums are already tattooed on his body.

He said recently: ''It's kind of like 'Prison Break'. It's all there.''