Ed Sheeran has been in the studio with Japanese rock group One OK Rock.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker is currently touring throughout Asia as part of his 'Divide World Tour' and the Tokyo band are supporting the flame-haired star until Friday (03.05.19), when they play their final gig together at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

And it seems the emo pop rockers and 'Castle on the Hill' singer could have a song in the works, as after playing a show in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday (28.04.19), the band's frontman Takahiro 'Taka' Moriuchi shared a picture in the recording booth with Ed and his guitarist bandmate Toru Yamashita.

Taka wrote alongside the snap of the three of them making the metal horn hand gesture: ''We had a studio session with Ed !!! In Thailand It was an amazing time!!!!He's just full of talent

#dynamicrecordingstudio #thailand (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ed - who brings his tour to Europe this May and the UK this summer - recently had a song featured on K-Pop superstars BTS' album.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker co-wrote the ''delicate'' track 'Make It Right' on 'Map of The Soul: Persona', which was released on May 12.

The 28-year-old superstar previously teased that he had worked on a song with the 'IDOL' hitmakers - comprised of - V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga - and that they ''might be messing with'' it, but insisted he is a huge fan of their work.

He said: ''I actually wrote a song that I hear they might be messing with. I heard this the other day.

''I really like BTS though, I think they're great.''

Suga had previously hinted at the collaboration when he shared a picture of the band in the studio in December, and dedicated the post to Ed.

He captioned the Twitter snap : ''hmm... this is for you @edsheeran #SUGA. (sic)''