Ed Sheeran doesn't own a phone anymore.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has ditched his cell because he was addicted to Twitter and Facebook and he was alienating himself from real-life conversations as he spent hours scrolling social media sites.

The 25-year-old star - who unveiled his two new singles 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You' from his third studio album '÷' on Friday (06.01.17) - has vowed to spend less time on social media and will simply be answering emails on his iPad instead.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills and Chris Stark, he said: ''I literally don't have a phone. I just do emails on an iPad. I have quite an addictive personality and I was just kind of glued to it the whole time. I wasn't having conversations with anyone.

''So my New Year's resolution was to get off social media and I got rid of my phone. And then I came back and did the tweets on the iPad and then left it and I haven't really been checking it and it has been really nice.''

The 'I See Fire' singer - who recently returned to social media to tease details of his third studio album after taking a year off - has promised fans that he won't be abandoning Twitter and Instagram completely.

Asked if his tweeting days are over, he said: ''No. I will be on social media, but I won't be constantly glued to it. I will go to it once or twice a week to tweet or do a Snapchat.''

When he announced his departure from social media last year, Ed said he would be taking a break from his phone and emails.

In a lengthy post, he wrote: ''Hello all. I'm taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while, I've had such an amazing ride over the last 5 years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I'm taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I've missed.

''To my family and friends, if you love me you will understand me buggering off for a bit, to my fans, the 3rd album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing. Ed. x (sic)''