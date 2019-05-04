Ed Sheeran has confirmed he will be doing an advert with ketchup company Heinz.

The 28-year-old singer is such a big fan of the classic tomato sauce that he even has a tattoo of the food company's logo in tribute of the red stuff and Ed - who previously asked the brand over Instagram if they could do an advert together - has made the partnership official.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (03.05.19), he captioned it: ''It's happening... #advert #dreamscometrue #believe #achieve''

Ed previously posed a question to the company alongside a picture of himself with the iconic ketchup bottle.

He wrote: ''Yo @heinz I have an idea for a tv ad if you wanna do one, if not I won't be offended, I could never be mad at you. Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x (sic)''

Heinz then replied that they were fully on board and ''loved'' the idea.

They messaged back: ''Yo yourself @teddysphotos! We're all. Actually, we're all. But you get the idea. And we'd love to hear YOUR idea. Sorry, we're nervous. Team Heinz is hitting you up RIGHT NOW. (sic)''

It was previously revealed that Ed has such an appetite for the condiment that he has made sure one of his crew has a bottle of Heinz Ketchup on their person at all times.

Ed has even said that if he was the UK Prime Minister he would make ketchup compulsory ''in all places with chips''. He has also admitted it is the one product he would use his celebrity status to endorse.

Previously speaking about his desire to work with Heinz, he said: ''I think everyone knows how much I love ketchup. I would endorse my own ketchup. That is the one thing I would endorse. If anyone from Heinz is around that would be great. And I would love to go swimming in a big bowl of ketchup too at their factory.''