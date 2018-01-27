Ed Sheeran helped Jessie Ware find her confidence on 'Glasshouse'.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker collaborated with Jessie on personal track 'Sam' on her new album, which she wrote for her daughter - who was born in September 2016 - and husband Sam Burrows.

The 33-year-old singer has admitted without Ed's assistance, she doesn't she wouldn't have been able to pen such a ''confessional'' track, and that it would have been impossible to do before having her little girl.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Jessie said: ''Ed is so gifted and helped me find the confidence I needed.

''I adore writing with him. He said it was important for me to address how my life was changing - that I was to be a mother and that it was phenomenal.

''I wouldn't have been able to write this sort of song before I had the baby.

''But I also don't think I was ready to write a confessional song until this third record.''

Jessie also confronts her feelings about being abandoned by her father on the song.

The track includes the line: ''I hope she knows I've found a man far from my father: Sam, my baby and me.''

Jessie penned the track with Ed when she was eight months pregnant and the songwriter really pushed her to be honest on the track.

She said previously: ''Ed could see that I was ready to pop, and so he was like, 'Let's go there.'

''The father line, he definitely pushed. I said, I don't know, am I p***ing my father off? He said, if it feels uncomfortable, maybe you should be doing it. And so I went for it.''

Jessie's father, the former Panorama journalist John Ware, walked out on her and her mother and sister when she was just nine year old.

She said: ''It was quite a public thing ... it was really horrible, actually.''