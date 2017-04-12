Ed Sheeran fans lined the streets of Galway, Ireland on Tuesday (11.04.17) to be in his music video for 'Galway Girl'.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday (12.04.17) to share a photo of a large group of school children stood behind barriers waving to him, and he thanked them for taking part in the promo clip for his smash hit song from his record-breaking LP 'Divide'.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: ''Thank you to Galway and all the wonderful people in it for helping us shoot a music video yesterday x (sic)''

Several images have appeared online from the shoot, including the city's Salthill House.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker will perform at Dublin's 3Arena this evening (12.04.17).

Ed and the woman who inspired the track co-wrote the song together.

Niamh Dunne from the band Beoga previously revealed how she ended up writing a song about herself after becoming the inspiration for the flame-haired singer's popular track.

She said: ''I am in a band called Beoga and we actually co-wrote the song with Ed. We were over in Suffolk last year recording with him, so that was kind of when the song came together. I suppose I was in front of him so he just wrote a song about what was in front of him so that was how it came about.

''It started with a mutual friend of ours, Foy Vance. They were on tour together and they played some of Beoga's tracks in the van together and Ed liked it so when he was making his new album he emailed us and asked if we would be up for doing some recording.''