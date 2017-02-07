Ed Sheeran feels ''pretty good'' about the possibility of marrying his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

The 25-year-old singer has been in a relationship with his former school friend since the middle of 2015, and things have been getting serious between the pair as he has hinted he might like to tie the knot with the hockey player in the future.

Asked if his relationship with Cherry has the potential to be a ''marriage thing'', the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker said: ''I'm pretty...yeah I feel pretty good about it.''

And his planned future with the beauty doesn't just stop at marriage, as he also admits he would ''love'' to have a family with his beau.

When asked during an appearance on Australian radio show 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show' if he would like to expand his family with Cherry, Ed said: ''Yeah, potentially. I would like some kids.''

Although the pair might not have children just yet, the 'Shape of You' musician recently revealed they are living together and have taken the first step to creating a family by getting pet cats together.

He said: ''I'm actually the happiest I've been and it's because I had a year to spend with someone. I've always started relationships then gone off on tour. I spent every day for a year with this certain person, we kind of have a strong relationship now which is good. I'm really secure now, we live together and we have cats, and I think when you have cats that's kind of it.''

Meanwhile, Ed previously gushed about being ''ready'' for fatherhood.

He said when asked if he was excited to become a dad in the future: ''Massively, yeah. I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I'm ready, let's go - tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.''