Ed Sheeran has a song on Big Narstie's LP 'BDL Bipolar'.

The 'Supermarket Flowers' singer - who is godfather to the London star's child - features on the track 'Hello Hi 2' on the grime star's forthcoming debut album.

There is also another collaboration with Craig David, 'Sunshine', which follows their 2016 hit 'When the Bassline Drops' and 'Game of Thrones' star Raleigh Ritchie features on 'Control'.

The 32-year-old rapper - whose real name is Tyrone Lindo - says the record is a mix of energetic tracks and ones that aim to encourage ''change''.

He explained: ''There are parts of it that are going to make you want to dance around your house and be really excited.

''And there are parts that'll make you want to think about stuff, while sitting around in your boxers and eating baked beans.

''It's basically about how things change. Like those people who put down their grime swagger and wanted to get into R&B or funky house, or fall back into swing. Grime is now a very talkable subject. The whole situation is just... woah!''

Meanwhile, the 'BDL Anthem' rapper has admitted he would ''cry'' if he got the chance to work with Liam Gallagher after he released the Oasis covers mixtape 'What's The Story? Brixton Glory Pt II' in 2014.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about the possibility of teaming up with Britpop group's former frontman for a track on his second solo album - the follow-up to 2017's 'As You Were' - Narstie said: ''That could be on the cards you know, I would cry if that happened.''

'BDL Bipolar' is released on July 6.

Big Narstie's 'BDL Bipolar' tracklisting is as follows:

'BDL Protest' skit featuring Miles Pudding and Nathan Brown

'Woah'

'Hello Hi 2' featuring Ed Sheeran

'5AM' featuring Moelogo

'Hell No' featuring Izzie Gibbs and Dizmack

'Love Is A Game' featuring Chu

'Uncle Slim skit'

'Grime Battle Of Hastings' featuring The Town Crier

'Charlie Sheen' featuring Hellabandzee

'Sunshine' featuring Craig David and StarOne

'Taxi to Brixton' skit featuring Lordie and Dan Vinci

'Celebrate' featuring Teedot and Tizzy

'Chabuddy G' skit

'Asian BDL' skit

'How You Dance' featuring Shizzio and Panjabi MC

'Help' featuring Laville

'Daddy Go Hard' featuring Nina Alexis and Scouse Tremz

'Keith Lemon' skit

'Sloosha'

Lonely Road featuring Chu

What Is It Now

Big Bro skit

'Sinners' featuring Xaviour

'Control' featuring Raleigh Ritchie

'Mae Mae' skit featuring Mae Mae

'Blood' featuring Takura