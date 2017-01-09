The 25-year-old singer said Mayer is uncredited on Sheeran's new album, ÷ (pronounced "divide"), and shared how he managed to convince the Grammy-award winning musician to work with him.

"I got John Mayer on a guitar solo that's uncredited that's quite cool," he said during an interview with Westwood One's Zach Sang Show on Friday (06Jan17). "I did a really terrible guitar solo on a song and I was like, 'I bet John Mayer could do this better.' So I emailed him and he did it a lot better."

Sheeran performed with the 39-year-old at the Grammy's back in 2015, and on The Late Late Show later that same year.

He teased his upcoming new album ÷ on Friday by releasing two new tracks as way of an apology for making his fans wait so long for his latest musical offering. "Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one - Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You (link in my bio)," he posted on Instagram.

Sheeran also explained the reason behind his self-imposed absence from the limelight, revealing he doesn't know how to deal with fame. "I'm still a pretty simple person anyway, so I'm still living in simpler times. Fame is like, you just have to find a way to deal with it in your own way, and the reason I took the break is I didn't know how to deal with it so I wasn't really enjoying it," he said on Friday.

"I've now kind of recharged my batteries and thought about why I was in the music industry and came back with a sort of different view and I don't really mind, like I'm really grateful that people have a lot of love for the music I make which is nice," Sheeran continued. "I'm in the music industry to perform. It took a year of not performing to realise that because I started getting like, pangs of being upset and I was like 'What am I upset about?' I was like, 'Oh yeah, I haven't played a show in a year.'"

"It's that buzz, it's a like a drug, you get addicted to it," he added. "That's why Bob Dylan will continuously tour, cause that's his drug."