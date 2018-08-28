Ed Sheeran has dropped a huge hint he and his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn have tied the knot, admitting he ''never'' does anything ''too public anyway''.
Ed Sheeran has dropped a huge hint he has married in secret.
The 27-year-old singer has hinted he may have already tied the knot to his fiancee, Cherry Seaborn - who he is expected to marry this year - admitting he ''never'' does anything ''too public anyway''.
When asked by Access about when his nuptials are, Ed merely shrugged, and then when quizzed on how he ''managed to sneak that one'', he replied: ''Well, I never really do anything too public anyway.''
Ed also remained coy about whether or not his wedding has already happened by shrugging once again when asked by another publication if he had married, and admitted small nuptials have ''a good vibe''.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't like large groups of people at the best of times so ... I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people.''
This isn't the first time Ed has sparked speculation he may have married childhood sweetheart Cherry in secret.
In February, he was spotted wearing a potential wedding ring on his hand, but later confirmed it was his engagement ring, and admitted the presence of the band will mean ''nobody will know'' when they have got hitched.
He said at the time: ''We didn't get secretly married, no, she made me this ring out of silver clay, so we were both kinda wearing rings.
''It also means that nobody will know when we have got married.''
If Ed has yet to tie the knot, then fans shouldn't expect him to perform when he does finally have his big day, because he has already ruled out the possibility, admitting it would be ''weird''.
