Ed Sheeran has doodled a self-portrait, which is to be auctioned off to raise money for The Mockingbird Trust.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker jokingly drew himself with his hands on his stomach with a speech bubble with the words ''Feed me!'' inside it using crayons.

The flame-haired star agreed to do the drawing for the charity, which supports children with life-limiting illnesses.

The foundation was set up by Chris and Wendy Wilkinson and their daughters Jessica and Elizabeth, who lost Anna, their daughter and youngest sister, to a brain tumour at the age of just 16.

And the family are thrilled the 26-year-old pop superstar has got involved with their fundraising campaign.

Chris said: ''We are touched that Ed Sheeran, and so many other people are supporting the charity we have set up as Anna's legacy. The donations we have had for the auction have been truly remarkable.

''Anna loved to plan parties, build up traditions and arrange special events; not for herself, but to see her friends and family having fun. Even near the end of her life, when a charity arranged a theatre trip for us, she was thinking of others. In a letter to thank them she wrote, 'I really enjoyed seeing my family enjoying themselves and seeing them smile.'

''The Mockingbird Trust will organise trips and events to bring some joy to children and their families going through an extremely difficult time. Anna's positivity and determination was, and continues to be, an inspiration to us all and to anyone that she met.''

Ed's artwork will be auctioned online, with bidding starting in the middle of May and the auction ending on June 24.

To find out more, including how to bid, visit the Mockingbird Trust website:

www.TheAnnaWilkinsonMockingbirdTrust.co.uk