Ed Sheeran still doesn't have a mobile.

The 28-year-old singer decided to ditch his electronic devices and social networking sites back in 2015 when he took a year-long break from the spotlight to ''travel the world'' but, despite returning to Instagram 12 months later, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker can still only be contacted via email as he doesn't have a phone.

Roman Kemp - who is friends with Ed - said during Friday's (29.11.19) episode of Britain's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!': ''Ed doesn't have a phone, you email him.''

Back in 2017, Ed revealed his decision to get rid of his phone has helped lower his stress.

He said at the time: ''I bought an iPad, and then I just work off of email, and it's so much less stress. I don't wake up in the morning and have to answer 50 messages of people asking for stuff. It's just like, I wake up and have a cup of tea.''

The flame-haired hunk may be one of the world's best-selling musicians, but he recently cut his friendship group to just four people as he deals with his own social anxiety.

Speaking to his YouTube channel, Ed - who married Cherry Seaborn in 2018 - shared: ''It creeps up on you. I've been working on it for eight years and I closed off from reality.

''Whether it's getting rid of your phone or only looking at emails twice a day. Or cutting down my friendship group to the bare minimum just so I can trust everyone. I let people in from a, 'Let's hang out place'. There is letting in and then there is letting in.''