Ed Sheeran didn't quit Twitter because of reaction to his 'Game of Thrones' cameo.

The 'Galway Girl' hitmaker says it was just a ''coincidence'' that he left the social media platform at the same time his cameo in the HBO show was criticised by a number of people online and insists he isn't ''worried'' about what other people think of his role.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Last i'll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly f***in' awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want (sic)''

It comes after the episode's director Jeremy Podeswa defended Ed's appearance.

He said: ''I think Ed did a lovely job - he's a lovely actor and a lovely person. He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn't know who Ed was, they wouldn't have thought about it twice. The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show. In the world of the show he did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world.

''I think people interrogated it too much, they're bringing so much of his [superstar] presence into the thing which is far beyond what anybody was thinking going into it. He is known to the producers of the show and some of the cast, and he's a gigantic fan of the show. As everybody knows, the show really eschews stunt casting - it's never, ever done that.''