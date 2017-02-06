Ed Sheeran didn't miss singing during his one-year hiatus.

The 25-year-old star announced he was taking a break from music in December 2015, and while the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker had ''withdrawal symptoms'' from performing during his 12 months off, he didn't ''really'' long to be on stage entertaining his fans.

Speaking about his break to the Australian show 'The Project' on Monday (06.02.17), the flame-haired vocalist said: ''Not for the first bit, but I found myself going to concerts and having withdrawal symptoms from it, but I didn't really miss it that much.''

And the 'A Team' hitmaker - who made his big comeback last month with the release of two singles 'Castle On The Hill' and 'Shape Of You' from his album '÷' - admitted he made the decision to temporarily leave the music scene because he felt he wasn't getting the reaction from his audiences he yearned for and was merely met with a ''lukewarm'' reaction.

He explained: ''I just felt like everything I did, I got a very lukewarm reaction by the end of it.

''I was like here's a new song. And people were like, 'Ah, great'.

''But you disappear for a year and then people are kind of hungry for it again.''

During his break, Ed - who is in a relationship with Cherry Seaborn - enjoyed driving around Australia and exploring the sites of the sunny country in a Mini.

He said: ''I rented a Mini and drove up the coast.''

Meanwhile, Ed has announced details of a huge world tour this year, which will see him go out on the road in Italy on March 17 and play 42 concerts throughout the UK and Ireland, Europe, Central and South America, ending in Mexico on June 14.