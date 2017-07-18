Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter account.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker's account on the micro-blogging site abruptly disappeared shortly after he made a cameo appearance in the the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones', which prompted a mixed response from online critics.

But while mystery surrounded his decision to quit Twitter, Ed - who has previously admitted to having a love-hate relationship with the platform - posted a snap of himself and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in Peru on Instagram.

Ed, 26, previously said that he had ''come off Twitter completely'' because there was too many ''mean'' people out to ''ruin'' his day.

He explained: ''I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that.

''One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it. The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.''

Ed recalled one particular incident where Lady GaGa's fans mistakenly thought he was criticising the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker in an interview.

He shared: ''Lady Gaga's fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f***ing hate. And it wasn't anything to do with that at all.

''So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s**t.''

But the chart-topping star subsequently clarified his comments, explaining that he hasn't walked away for good, he's just stopped reading comments sent to him.

Speaking earlier this month, Ed explained on his Instagram account: ''Loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven't quit anything, I'm just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo (sic)''