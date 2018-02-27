Ed Sheeran has been named the biggest-selling global artist of 2017.

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter has been awarded The IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award, after beating the likes of Drake, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars to the title, all thanks to his record-breaking LP 'Divide'.

Max Lousada, CEO of recorded music for Warner Music Group, and chairman and CEO of Warner Music UK, commented: ''Being crowned the biggest star in the world, with the biggest song and biggest album, is the result of years of ambition, creativity, and hard work on a global scale. Ed is truly an incredible songwriter, vocalist and performer, whose ability to tell stories and make people feel is what stands him out from the crowd. He's always had a totally authentic connection with his fans, something he places over everything else. Congrats also to Stuart Camp, the Atlantic teams in the UK and US, and everyone at Warner who contributed to Ed's amazing success story.''

IFPI chief executive, Frances Moore, said: ''It's wonderful to be able to announce Ed Sheeran as the IFPI Global Recording Artist 2017. The success Ed has achieved is astonishing and testament to his ability to write and perform songs that connect with a truly global fanbase.

''This year's Global Top 10 really is a 'who's who' of popular music. Each artist has a unique impact on the music industry through the talent and energy they are channelling through their work. I congratulate them all for such a successful year.''

The 'Perfect' hitmaker is the fifth recipient of the Global Artist of the Year Award, following in the footsteps of Drake - who is just behind Ed in second position this year - One Direction, Taylor Swift (third) and Adele.

However, it's the first time in the prize's history that the artist has had the biggest-selling record and single.

'Divide' has gone multi-platinum along with the lead track 'Shape of You', both in 36 places.

Top 10 Global Recording Artists of 2017 are as follows:

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. Taylor Swift

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. Eminem

6. Bruno Mars

7. The Weeknd

8. Imagine Dragons

9. Linkin Park

10. The Chainsmokers