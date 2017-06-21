Ed Sheeran thinks he's an ''underdog'' compared to the other headliners at Glastonbury festival.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker might have been dominating the charts since the release of his latest album 'Divide', but he still believes he'll be the odd one out when he takes to the stage at the famous UK festival this weekend.

Ed headlines the festival on Sunday (25.06.17) and will follow in the footsteps of Radiohead on Friday (23.06.17) and Foo Fighters on Saturday (24.06.17).

When asked if he feels like the underdog up against such big names, Ed said: ''Yeah. I'm definitely the one that's of place on that list. But I think that's an exciting thing. You know doing this festival for the first time like not even as a main headline but just playing it, it's daunting. Like even though Foo Fighters have played it before, Foo Fighters are a band everyone assumes has headlined before because they've been so massive for so long.''

And the 'Castle on the Hill' singer, 26, is ''really really really excited'' to be the last act to take to the Pyramid Stage over the weekend, as he hopes to ''win over'' new fans who might not have liked his music before the festival.

Ed said: ''I'm really really really excited. I'm actually more excited for this than I was for the Wembley Stadium shows because when you're playing your own shows you're not really winning anyone over because they've all parted with cash to buy a ticket so you've already won them over.

''But I think I'm going to be playing to a lot of people who might have heard some of my songs on the radio, but they're Glastonbury goers, they're not fans of me.''

But the flame-haired musician insists he isn't nervous for his big performance.

Speaking to Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday (21.06.17), he said: ''I don't think it's nerves that I'm feeling, I think I probably will be just before, but I'm just really really really excited for it. Knowing that there are people in the audience who possibly don't even like my music at all and are just there to sort of see, that excites me.''