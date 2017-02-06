Ed Sheeran has been confirmed for the 2017 BRIT Awards, joining Bruno Mars, Skepta, Little Mix, The 1975 Robbie Williams and Emeli Sande.
Ed Sheeran has been confirmed to perform at the BRIT Awards.
The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker will take to the stage at London's The O2 on February 22 and joins previously announced performers Bruno Mars, Skepta, Little Mix, The 1975, Robbie Williams and Emeli Sande.
BRIT Awards Chairman and Chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland Jason Iley said: ''We are delighted to announce that Ed Sheeran will be performing at this year's BRIT Awards. Ed continues to be one of the most exciting, innovative artists in the world - constantly pushing boundaries with everything he does. This year's exclusive performance will be a very special moment for the 37th BRIT Awards.''
The 25-year-old singer/songwriter won the British Breakthrough Act gong at The BRITs in 2012, and owns for in total.
Katy Perry is rumoured to be joining the line-up at the prestigious music ceremony.
A source recently said: ''Katy Perry is looking likely to be this year's blockbuster act. The ceremony needs a big US name and bosses are deep in negotiations with her team to get it over the line.
''The deal is not signed and sealed yet but everyone wants the same outcome.''
Robbie ,42, holds the record for the most BRITs ever, having bagged an impressive 18 prizes, and is thrilled to have been invited to come back and perform again after being honoured with the BRITs Icon gong.
He previously said: ''I'm delighted to be performing at the BRITs once again.
''It's always a special night for music - this year feels like a big one.''
And BRITs Chairman Iley added: ''We are excited to welcome back Robbie Williams to the BRITs stage as he has become part of the awards history. He's a world-class live performer who never disappoints!''
The BRITs with Mastercard will be hosted by Emma Willis and Dermot O'Leary and will be broadcast live on ITV.
