Ed Sheeran has compared the song he wrote for Camila Cabello to Beyonce's 'Crazy in Love'.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker penned the song 'The Boy' for the former Fifth Harmony singer and he thinks it has the potential to be as big as the R&B superstar's 2003 mega-hit.

Speaking to Hugo Gloss about the track, the 26-year-old flame-haired hunk said: ''I like that song a lot. I had a thought in my head ... They said Camila was putting this record together so I was like I know what I want Camila to do as a singer. If I heard this song on the radio, I would be like Camila did that. I demoed up this song and sing really high as if I was a girl all these lyrics about being a girl and I sent it off to her and she kind of took it apart and made it sound like her and she's changed 90 per cent of the lyrics on it. Now it exists. I don't know what is happening with it, but it was fun.''

Camila, 20, has changed pretty much the whole song to suit her style, and Ed is not sure if it will make her debut solo album 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving'.

He added: ''I've heard a version. But I literally heard demo with the bass and the drum. It's a bit James Browny. Do you know like when Beyonce first came out with 'Crazy in Love'. It's sass, big vocals. Camila has as a voice that should be shown off so that's why I did that. I don't know if the song will end up on the record, I haven't heard anything about it.''