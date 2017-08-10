Ed Sheeran has reportedly co-written songs with industrial goth Andy LaPlegua.

The Combichrist frontman is said to be desperate to turn his band folk rock and after expressing his desire to collaborate with the biggest singer/songwriter in the world, the 41-year-old Norwegian got together with the man himself and they are believed to have penned a number of tracks together, website Riveting News reports.

A source said: ''They've been friends for years, ever since Andy first ran into Ed at a coffee shop in Los Angeles. He told Ed he'd become a big inspiration for him lately,'' a source told us. ''The collaboration actually came about very quickly earlier this year. Andy was told that Ed was beginning to write a song with him in mind.''

According to the publication, a preview of the song they've worked on will be shared on Andy's Facebook page shortly.

And Andy has also taken to Instagram to share the article and revealed he was hoping to keep it a ''secret''.

He wrote: ''Since it's already out there, it was supposed to be a secret project, but hey... (sic)''

The 26-year-old flame-haired star certainly knows how to turn his hand to an eclectic mix of genres having released Irish single 'Galway Girl' on his album 'Divide' and he even recorded a song in the Ghanaian dialect Twi, though it's not surfaced yet.

Speaking about the latter track, he previously said: ''The best experience was I wrote a song in Twi, which is the Ghanaian dialect, and I wrote that in Ghana at Fuse ODG's house with all of his mates.

''That was the most fun experience. Being in the studio with someone like Fuse it's just a party the whole time.

They drink this thing called Shocker, and I won't tell you what is in it, but there is a lot of stuff in it.

''They drink that while they are in the studio and just go nuts the whole time. They just play this song on repeat full volume. That was probably the most fun I've had making a song.''

The unnamed song was produced by Killbeatz, but never made it onto his record.