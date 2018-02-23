Ed Sheeran opted for a takeaway with his fiancee Cherry Seaborn instead of a BRIT Awards after-party.

The 27-year-old pop megastar might have picked up the Global Success Award at the glitzy ceremony at London's The O2 arena on Wednesday night (21.02.18), but instead of celebrating with his peers he opted for a quiet night in with his soon-to-be wife, unlike previous years where he's partied until the early hours.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper about his plans to head straight home after the main event, he said: ''Usually at the Brits I walk into the party and think, 'I wish I'd just gone home and had a curry'.

''So tonight, that's what I am doing.''

The 'Supermarket Flowers' hitmaker revealed at the BRITs that his engagement ring has been handmade by Cherry.

Putting to bed speculation the couple had secretly married, he said: ''I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings.

''It's the same commitment either way.

''Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.''

And Ed might not need to order in takeaways in the future if he plans on testing out his new cooking equipment.

He said recently: ''I find myself getting really excited about kitchen appliances now.''

And he'll soon have lots of space for new gear as Ed bought four houses next door to each other.

The 'Shape of You' songwriter splashed out on a farmhouse and adjoining land in Suffolk, East England for £895,000 in June 2012, and at the same time, he bought a 16th century Grade II listed property next door for £450,000.

Land Registry records have also revealed he then bought a four-bedroom detatched house for £925, 000 in September 2016, and in October bought a bungalow on the other side of his main house's driveway for £525,000, fuelling speculation he's building a super-estate for himself and new fiancee

One local resident said: ''Ed is a super guy and really friendly. He is just a down to earth Suffolk boy at heart - so who can blame him for wanting to settle down here? It is a lovely part of the world.

''He has bought all the properties next door. I guess it means that there is nobody to complain if he plays his music too loudly.''