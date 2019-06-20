Ed Sheeran has been granted permission to keep the pub signs he erected in tribute to his wife.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker had failed to apply for planning permission to add two oak-framed boards bearing the words 'The Lancaster Lock' - in honour of his spouse, Cherry Lancaster Seaborn - to a barn he has converted into a bar on the grounds of his East Suffolk estate, and had to make a retrospective bid after a complaint was made.

East Suffolk council have now approved the application after agreeing the signs cause ''no harm''.

They found the boards were not illuminated, would not affect neighbouring properties, and were not ''readily visible from outside the enclosed land''.

A council spokesperson said: ''It was decided that the signs would not cause harm to the character and appearance of the curtilage, listed building nor the setting of the adjacent listed building.''

It isn't the first time Ed has crossed paths with council officials over his property plans.

He was previously denied a request to build a private chapel - where he planned to marry Cherry - within the grounds and in March, objections were raised about his wildlife pond as neighbours were worried he would use it as a swimming pool.

One neighbour, Tony Robinson, said: ''I believe that the development of the site is more about creating an environment for a 'wild lifestyle' rather than the actual wild life.''

While Kenny and Carol Cattee, who also live nearby, added: ''The so-called wildlife pond would now appear to be more like a swimming pool, which is somewhat different from the [planning] application.''

A set of steps and a jetty have been installed on the pond, sparking concern but East Suffolk council approved the installation as it is to be used ''to enable access to the pond in the event of maintenance and emergency''.