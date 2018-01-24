Ed Sheeran has bought four houses next door to each other.

The 26-year-old singer splashed out on a farmhouse and adjoining land in Suffolk, East England for £895,000 in June 2012, and at the same time, he bought a 16th century Grade II listed property next door for £450,000.

Land Registry records have also revealed he then bought a four-bedroom detatched house for £925, 000 in September 2016, and in October bought a bungalow on the other side of his main house's driveway for £525,000, fuelling speculation he's building a super-estate for himself and new fiancee Cherry Seaborn.

One local resident told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''Ed is a super guy and really friendly. He is just a down to earth Suffolk boy at heart - so who can blame him for wanting to settle down here? It is a lovely part of the world.

''He has bought all the properties next door. I guess it means that there is nobody to complain if he plays his music too loudly.''

The 'Lego House' hitmaker's home already boasts a giant treehouse, a pod and a hot tub in his garden, as well as a covered swimming pool and a barn converted into a pub, complete with toilet facilities.

And Ed currently has builders working on an underground den beneath the grounds of his farmhouse, which will feature a music room and cinema.

The entertainment area will be accessed from a new extension of the main house by a six-foot wide tunnel, while another set of stairs will link it to his pub.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker previously spoke about how having his own pub in the barn meant he knew he could relax when he had a party without worrying about his home getting damaged.

He revealed: ''Yeah it's getting there I've built a pub. Like I had a bar before, a bar where you could pour beers but now this has like a selection of beers which is cool.

''So basically there's an underground tunnel to get there that you can close off. So if I have a party everyone goes in the pub and no one can get in the house so you get no one, raiding the cupboards or smashing anything. You have to go underground to get to the pub.''