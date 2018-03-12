Ed Sheeran performed a secret show for fans in Melbourne as he went back to his busking days.

The British singer/songwriter - who is in the middle of a run of shows at the city's Etihad Stadium - took a break from huge venues to go back to his roots and perform his hit track at an invite-only set down Hosier Lane.

Fans were delighted to get an email asking them if they would be attending the intimate performance, which was recorded and broadcast as part of Ed's acceptance speech for the iHeartRadio Awards on Sunday night (11.03.18).

The email sent to fans hinted he'd be performing 'Perfect' in the unique setting, and revealed the dress code was ''fun and ready to dance, but nothing too revealing''.

As reported by 9News in Australia, the message noted that there were ''a few boring but serious rules'', including no photos or videos - which was broken by some cheeky fans - and no smoking, alcohol, food or bags.

Although the crowd chanted for an encore, Ed explained he had to save his voice for his stadium show later that evening.

He said: ''I don't want to be that guy but I do have to save my voice. If you're coming tonight, I promise it will be an A+ performance.''

The single song performance was broadcast in the US as he accepted the Song of the Year prize for 'Shape of You'.

A grateful Ed said: ''I'm in Melbourne at the moment it's 10.15 in the morning. And I am accepting this award thank you so much. And they've set up so I can play so I'll play a song for you now if that's alright?''