Ed Sheeran's '÷' has enjoyed more spells at number one than any other male solo artist in the UK.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter has had an incredible 2017 with the release of his third album, which features hits such as 'Perfect' and 'Shape of You', and now Ed has achieved another record-breaking feat with which to complete the year.

The Brit recently returned to the top of the album charts and in the process, achieved an unprecendented seventh stint at the summit of the music industry in the UK.

Ed beat the record previously set by Sam Smith following the release of his debut album 'In The Lonely Hour' in 2015.

In total, Ed's third album has now spent 19 weeks at the top of the UK album chart.

Meanwhile, Ed recently revealed that although life on the road as a solo star can be lonely, he has invited some of his old schoolmates, who he sang about on the song 'Castle on the Hill', to join him on tour.

Ed feels especially grateful towards them as his friends are married with kids and he appreciates that, in reality, they probably don't want to ''go out in Tokyo at two o'clock in the morning''.

He explained: ''I've had three mates on tour with me and next year I've got four, who are my schoolmates. They are all the 'Castle on the Hill' people.

''I don't have a band and all of my team, God bless them, are married with kids so don't want to f***ing go out in Tokyo at two o'clock in the morning.''