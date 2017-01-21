Ed Sheeran celebrated his chart-topping debut album by buying Lego.

The 25-year-old singer is no stranger to success, and has admitted that instead of splashing out on a lavish gift when his debut album '+' reached the number one spot in the UK album charts, he decided treat himself to ''the Death Star Lego kit''.

Ed - whose 2011 album included the hit single 'Lego House' - said: ''When my album went to number one, I bought the Death Star Lego kit - it was time. And when my goddaughter wanted a Ninja Turtle, I got her one and bought myself a Ninja Turtle truck.''

The flame haired singer - who recently returned to the music scene with two new singles 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You' after taking a year long hiatus - is a long time fan of the popular building blocks toy, and admitted to once taking a set ''on a date''.

He added: ''I once went on a date, brought a Lego set with me and while we were chatting I made the set and then left.''

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker - who is currently in a relationship with his former school friend Cherry Seaborn - has ''a load'' of toys in his house, including ''a room full'' of stuffed animals.

Speaking on UK TV show 'The Graham Norton Show', Ed said: ''I have a load of kids' stuff ... a room full of teddy bears and two giant pandas in my bedroom.''

His collection of kids toys might come in handy, as the star recently claimed he was ''ready'' to become a father.

When asked if he was excited to become a dad in the future, the 'Photograph' musician said: ''Massively, yeah. I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I'm ready, let's go - tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.''