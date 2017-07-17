Ed Sheeran has beat the touts by shutting down 10,000 tickets being resold online by making them void at his stadium shows next year and making the available at face value.
Ed Sheeran has had 10,000 tickets for his shows being sold by touts shut down.
The 'Shape of You' hitmaker's 2018 tour sold out in minutes leaving thousands of fans disappointed that they won't be able to see their favourite pop star next year.
However, he is putting them back up for sale on his own reselling site, Twickets, for face value opposed to the extortionate amount they were up for.
One of the ways the 26-year-old singer/songwriter is tackling the issue is by refusing entry to ticket holders who cannot show four valid forms of ID.
A representative for Ed told the Mirror Online: ''Most ¬profiteering companies heeded promoters' warnings not to trade and resell tickets that would instantly be cancelled.
''This resulted in 90 per cent of tickets being delivered into fans' hands at the face value.
''The process of analysing sales and cancelling tickets purchased for purposes for resale will continue until the tour takes place.''
The flame-haired star added seven new dates to the high-in-demand stadium run, two dates in London, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester for May and June 2018.
In February, Ed was left fuming after tickets for his Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert at London's Royal Albert Hall were advertised for anything up to 5,000.
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...