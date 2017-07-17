Ed Sheeran has had 10,000 tickets for his shows being sold by touts shut down.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker's 2018 tour sold out in minutes leaving thousands of fans disappointed that they won't be able to see their favourite pop star next year.

However, he is putting them back up for sale on his own reselling site, Twickets, for face value opposed to the extortionate amount they were up for.

One of the ways the 26-year-old singer/songwriter is tackling the issue is by refusing entry to ticket holders who cannot show four valid forms of ID.

A representative for Ed told the Mirror Online: ''Most ¬profiteering companies heeded promoters' warnings not to trade and resell tickets that would instantly be cancelled.

''This resulted in 90 per cent of tickets being delivered into fans' hands at the face value.

''The process of analysing sales and cancelling tickets purchased for purposes for resale will continue until the tour takes place.''

The flame-haired star added seven new dates to the high-in-demand stadium run, two dates in London, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester for May and June 2018.

In February, Ed was left fuming after tickets for his Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert at London's Royal Albert Hall were advertised for anything up to 5,000.