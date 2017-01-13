Ed Sheeran has smashed yet another chart record with his two new singles officially reaching number one and number two.

The 25-year-old singer has beat Adele with the biggest comeback since she returned in November 2015, as the British songstress sold 332,000 combined sales for her single 'Hello', and the flame-haired hunk has scored 421,000 with 'Shape of You' at the top of the Official UK Charts and 'Castle on the Hill' sitting nicely underneath in second place - a first for the Official Chart.

Commenting on the record, Ed said: ''I'm incredibly chuffed that they've gone straight in at number one and number two today (13.0.1.17).

''Both tracks mean a huge amount to me so it really is amazing to see them go to the top of the chart together on the first week.

'' I can't wait for everyone to hear the rest of the album in March!''

And he has also smashed the one-day streaming record knocking 'Hotline Bling' rapper Drake off the number one spot with 'One Dance', which made 8.9 million plays.

'Shape of You' has been streamed 13.4 million and 'Castle on the Hill', 8.9 million.

Meanwhile, another first for the chart is Little Mix's album 'Glory Days', which is the longest reigning girl group number one since Spice Girls' debut 'Spice' 20 years ago.

It comes after he made history with both his comeback singles reaching over 13 million streams in 24 hours, beating One Direction with his new tracks, 'Shape of You and 'Castle on the Hill', which have been streamed globally 6,868, 642 and 6,168, 395 times respectively, smashing Spotify's 'Day 1' UK and global streaming record.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has knocked the 'History' boy band, who achieved 4,759,698 streams with 'Drag Me Down' in August 2015, off the top spot.

Ed's third studio LP '÷' is slated for release on March 3.