The Brit's Shape of You hit has rebounded to number one for a second week on top of the Billboard Hot 100, while his best pal Taylor Swift's new duet with Zayn Malik, I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), jumps into the new top three.

Migos' Bad and Boujee drops to two on the new chart, while MAChine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello's Bad Things and The Chainsmokers' Closer round out the top five.