Ed Sheeran has approached Heinz with an idea to create a ketchup advert with the company.

The 28-year-old singer is such a big fan of Heinz's tomato sauce that he even has a tattoo of the food company's logo in tribute of the red stuff and Ed has now taken to Instagram to ask the brand if they want to collaborate with him because he has an ''idea'' for a commercial as their ketchup's ''biggest fan''.

Ed captioned a photo of him posing with the iconic ketchup bottle: ''Yo @heinz I have an idea for a tv ad if you wanna do one, if not I won't be offended, I could never be mad at you. Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x (sic)''

Heinz has now replied to the 'Perfect' hitmaker asking to hear his thoughts so they can ''team'' up.

Heinz replied: ''Yo yourself @teddysphotos! We're all. Actually, we're all. But you get the idea. And we'd love to hear YOUR idea. Sorry, we're nervous. Team Heinz is hitting you up RIGHT NOW. (sic)''

It was previously revealed that Ed has such an appetite for the condiment that he has made sure one of his crew has a bottle of Heinz Ketchup on their person at all times so he can be handed it if they're ever eating somewhere which doesn't have Heinz's special sauce.

A source said: ''Ed's made no secret of his Heinz Ketchup obsession and has run out of patience with going to places that don't serve it while he's touring. He's made it a duty of key members of his entourage to carry a bottle wherever he goes so he can have it with everything from his morning sausage butty to upmarket dinners.''

Ed has even said that if he was the UK Prime Minister he would make ketchup compulsory ''in all places with chips''.

He has also admitted it is the one product he would use his celebrity status to endorse.

Previously speaking about his desire to work with Heinz, he said: ''I think everyone knows how much I love ketchup. I would endorse my own ketchup. That is the one thing I would endorse. If anyone from Heinz is around that would be great. And I would love to go swimming in a big bowl of ketchup too at their factory.''