Ed Sheeran has announced a string of Australian tour dates for 2018.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker will head to Australia in March next year for a series of stadium shows in support of his latest album 'Divide', which was released earlier this year.

According to Australian newspaper The Herald Sun, ticket prices to see the pop superstar will be capped at $165, and Ed will reportedly be offering two lower-priced ticket options, at around $70 and $100.

The 26-year-old chart-topper will make appearances in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane on his five-day tour of the country.

Promoter Michael Gudinski said: ''He's bringing out a gigantic production with screens and all sorts of things. But it's incredible as a one-man show he's got such a rapport with his audience and he can handle playing a stadium by himself.''

And Michael has also said there will be no VIP packages on offer for the tour, as Ed ''hates the idea'' of charging his fans money to meet him.

He added: ''The prices (for Sheeran's tour) are very civilised and that's come from Ed himself. He doesn't do any VIP packages whatsoever. He hates the idea of charging people to meet him. He comes from the school of Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters. The great thing about Ed is that the guy himself is such a fan of music. He's listening to music constantly. He's got incredible taste over so many genres of music and it reflects in his own music.''

No support has yet been announced for the shows, but Michael insists that acts are ''queuing up to join this tour'' and confirmed support will be announced closer to the time.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on May 23, at staggered times across the country to try and deal with demand.

For members of Frontier Touring, a pre-sale will take place on May 16.

Ed Sheeran's 2018 Australian tour dates:

03 Mar - Perth - Perth Stadium

07 Mar - Adelaide - Adelaide Oval

10 Mar - Melbourne - Etihad Stadium

16 Mar - Sydney - ANZ Stadium

20 Mar - Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium