Ed Sheeran has announced a huge 2018 stadium tour.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker will embark on a number of performances in Europe, kicking off the run of shows at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh on 4 and 5 May and ending at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on 11 August.

After leaving Cork, Ed will begin travel to Belfast, Galway and Dublin, and then moves across to mainland UK for shows in Manchester's Etihad Stadium, Hampden Park in Glasgow and Newcastle's St. James' Park, followed by two performances at London's Wembley Stadium and rounding off with a night at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 22 June.

From Wales, the 'Shape of You' singer then has a string of European shows planned, beginning in Amsterdam on 28 June.

He will then perform a number of gigs in Belgium, France, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, with the tour coming to an end in Poland.

However, Ed has promised he'll be playing more than the 25 shows that have been announced.

He tweeted: ''That's not the end of the stadium tour, watch this space x (sic)''

There will be no tour pre-sale, with all tickets going on general sale on 8 July.

The 26-year-old star is also determined to crack down on people re-selling tickets for profit, and so any that are resold will not be valid unless sold through official partner Twickets, which only allows fan to fan sales at face value + booking fee only.

On all the stadium dates, fans will be required to bring your tickets, booking confirmation and credit card, plus a valid form of ID or they will not be granted entry to the show.

For more information, visit www.edsheeran.com.