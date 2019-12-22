Ed Sheeran's new music video documents his home life with Cherry Seaborn.

The real-life couple feature in the new video for 'Put It All On Me' - Ed's song featuring Ella Mai - which was filmed in their London apartment.

The video features a string of couples including Ed and Cherry, with the caption under their part reading: ''Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the castle on the hill. A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019.''

The music video also features Ella looking for Mr Right after ''swiping right'' on a dating app and meeting the man for a date.

Meanwhile, Ed previously admitted he feels like the luckiest man alive due to his relationship with Cherry, because she loves him unconditionally.

He said: ''Constantly I wake up every day with Cherry and I'm like, 'Why the f**k are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted and you chose me.' And I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me and you still want to be with me, and I find that amazing ... That would be the worst thing. To just take it for granted.''

And Ed recently confessed his wife Cherry is ''scared'' that he is isolating himself too much by building his own pub and entertainment centre at his sprawling home in Suffolk in East England.

He shared: ''Cherry's trying to get me away from it. She's scared that the pub, the cinema - I've made it like my friends can just come here now rather than me going out. Cherry's always trying to get me to go out more and more ... She's seen [the mobs], she obviously doesn't like it. But she says it's not healthy to do this.''