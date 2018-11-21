Ed Sheeran and Stormzy have collaborated on some new material.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who previously teamed up with the grime star on a remix of the track - has backed the rapper to nail his Glastonbury Festival headline slot in June 2019, especially with a new album in the works.

Speaking at a 'Heart Live with Ed Sheeran' event, he revealed: ''Stormzy's got a new album coming he's going to fill that hour and a half, trust me.

''The guy that I've been working with on my stuff is working on his stuff. We've kind of collaborated on a few things and yeah, from what I've heard, it's very good.''

The 27-year-old singer headline the event himself in 2017, and he has praised the decision to have a grime star top the bill next year.

He explained: ''This is a great step forward, it's a massive moment for grime music and a massive moment for young UK music as well and I think it's so good that they're building up a new headliner.''

'Big for Your Boots' star Stormzy appeared confident after the official announcement was made this month, as he showed his excitement on social media.

He wrote: ''THE HEADLINE ACT - GLASTONBURY 2019, well lets be f***ing having ya then.''

The headline billing comes after he previously played at the festival on the Other Stage and Sonic Tent in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Meanwhile, organiser Emily Eavis previously hinted that Sir Paul McCartney could be one of the other top acts for the weekender next summer.

She previously said: ''We always want him, of course, He's top of our list - but we'll have to see.''

Her coy comments came after the 'Hey Jude' legend admitted to the radio host he would be delighted to top the bill at the festival for the first time since 2004.