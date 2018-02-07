Ed Sheeran and Little Mix have received four nominations each for the Global Awards, whilst former Oasis bandmates and bitter rivals Noel and Liam Gallagher will battle it out to be crowned Best Indie act at the brand new awards ceremony held in London next month.
Ed Sheeran and Little Mix lead the nominations for the brand new Global Awards.
The 'Perfect' singer and the girl group - comprised of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have each been shortlisted in four categories each for the ceremony, which takes place at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on March 1.
They will go head-to-head for Best Song as 'Shape of You' by Ed and the girl's duet with Stormzy, 'Power', is up against Camila Cabello's 'Havana', Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands' and Shawn Mendes, 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'.
Little Mix are also up for Best Group along with Clean Bandit, Coldplay, Take That and EDM duo The Chainsmokers.
Ed has stiff competition from Justin Bieber, One Direction bandmates Liam Payne and Niall Horan, and Shawn Mendes for Best Male.
The flame-haired star and Little Mix will also battle with Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher and Liam Payne for Best British Artist or Group.
The 26-year-old singer/songwriter has been shortlisted for Mass Appeal Award along with James Arthur, P!nk, Paloma Faith and Sam Smith.
While Little Mix are up for Best Pop with Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes.
Former Oasis stars and bitter siblings Noel [High Flying Birds] and Liam Gallagher will battle it out to be crowned the winner of Best Indie act, with Blossoms, Florence + The Machine and Kasabian also in the running.
Ashley Tabor OBE, Global's Founder & Executive President, said: ''Today we revealed the shortlisted nominees for The Global Awards, celebrating the biggest stars of music, news & entertainment. We can't wait to honour the winners and nominees with our listeners on the big night on March 1st in London. It promises to be an incredible evening!''
The new awards show was launched by radio brand Global, and aims to combine its diverse roster of stations - Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC - to create a platform to recognise the best in music, entertainment and news.
Sam Smith, Kasabian, Rita Ora, Andrea Bocelli and Martin Garrix are set to perform at the glitzy bash.
The Best Song, Best Group, Best Male, Best Female and Best British Artist or Group categories are determined by public vote.
Voting is open now via the Global Player app or via global.com. Voting closes on February 22.
The Global Awards nominations are as follows:
Best Song (public vote)
Camila Cabello, 'Havana' (feat. Young Thug)
Ed Sheeran, 'Shape Of You'
Little Mix, 'Power' (feat. Stormzy)
Niall Horan, 'Slow Hands'
Shawn Mendes, 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
Best Group (public vote)
Clean Bandit
Coldplay
Little Mix
Take That
The Chainsmokers
3. Best Male (public vote)
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
4. Best Female (public vote)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
5. Best British Artist or Group (public vote)
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Liam Payne
Little Mix
Rising Star Award
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Mabel
Stefflon Don
Yungen
Mass Appeal Award
Ed Sheeran
James Arthur
P!nk
Paloma Faith
Sam Smith
Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime
Drake
J Hus
Mabel
Post Malone
Stormzy
Best Pop Dance
Calvin Harris
Craig David
David Guetta
Martin Garrix
Sigala
Best Indie
Blossoms
Florence + The Machine
Kasabian
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Best Pop
Charlie Puth
Liam Payne
Little Mix
Rita Ora
Shawn Mendes
